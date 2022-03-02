Suspicious death in southeast Edmonton last week ruled a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

After an autopsy, a suspicious death that occurred last week in southeast Edmonton has been declared a homicide, Edmonton police announced Wednesday.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, police responded to a suspicious circumstance complaint in the area of 79 Street and 79 Avenue. Inside the home, police found a 52-year-old man dead.

The man was identified as Camille Joseph Houle in a news release Wednesday.

The cause of death is not being released “for investigative purposes,” police said.

As the investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to call officers at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.