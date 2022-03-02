Menu

Crime

Suspicious death in southeast Edmonton last week ruled a homicide

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 2, 2022 2:50 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News

After an autopsy, a suspicious death that occurred last week in southeast Edmonton has been declared a homicide, Edmonton police announced Wednesday.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, police responded to a suspicious circumstance complaint in the area of 79 Street and 79 Avenue. Inside the home, police found a  52-year-old man dead.

Read more: 4 men charged in 2021 death of man last seen at Edmonton LRT station

The man was identified as Camille Joseph Houle in a news release Wednesday.

Trending Stories

The cause of death is not being released “for investigative purposes,” police said.

Read more: Edmonton police identify homicide victim found near Rabbit Hill as B.C. man

As the investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to call officers at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

