Man charged after police say Thompson cab driver assaulted

A Thompson taxi driver had to be taken to hospital for treatment after an incident Saturday night, RCMP said.

Around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to a business on Mystery Lake Road in the northern Manitoba city.

Feb 26, #rcmpmb responded to a call of an assault on a taxi cab driver, outside a business on Mystery Lake Rd, in Thompson. The 40yo male victim was taken to hospital. 20yo Adrian Crane was arrested & charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm & more. He was remanded into custody. pic.twitter.com/avScWhuQ75 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 2, 2022

Police said the cab had been waiting outside the business when an unknown man got in and assaulted the driver, 40.

A 20-year-old man from Oxford House was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply.

RCMP continue to investigate.

