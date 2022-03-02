Man charged after police say Thompson cab driver assaulted

A Thompson taxi driver had to be taken to hospital for treatment after an incident Saturday night, RCMP said.
Around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to a business on Mystery Lake Road in the northern Manitoba city.
Police said the cab had been waiting outside the business when an unknown man got in and assaulted the driver, 40.
Trending Stories
A 20-year-old man from Oxford House was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply.
RCMP continue to investigate.
RCMP investigate after suspect in Northern Manitoba assaults dies by suicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments