SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. hitting Russia, Belarus with additional sanctions

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 2, 2022 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia grows more isolated as Western allies unite against Putin' Russia grows more isolated as Western allies unite against Putin
WATCH ABOVE: Russia grows more isolated as Western allies unite against Putin

The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Russia and also targeting Belarus in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defense sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from U.S. airspace,” the White House said.

Read more: Russia’s ruble slides to new low in Moscow as West’s sanctions stiffen

The Commerce Department imposed on Belarus the stringent export controls made effective on Russia on Feb. 24 “in response to Belarus’ substantial enabling of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.”

It said the controls would help prevent the diversion of items, including technology and software, in the defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors to Russia through Belarus.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions pummel Russian economy' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions pummel Russian economy
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions pummel Russian economy

The United States has steadily increased sanctions on Moscow after Putin began the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Belarus has allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a staging ground for the assault.

Russia’s invasion has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine’s government but has sent more than 870,000 people fleeing to neighboring countries and jolted the global economy as governments and companies line up to isolate Moscow.

— Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Katharine Jackson

© 2022 Reuters
Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagUkraine news tagrussia invades ukraine tagsanctions against Russia tagnew sanctions on russia tagnew us sanctions on russia tagwill sanctions work on russia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers