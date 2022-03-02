Alberta adding up to 50 ICU beds to health system this year

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government announced Wednesday it will be increasing intensive care capacity with $300 million over three years.

The province is adding “up to 50 permanent, fully staffed intensive care unit (ICU) beds this year alone,” the UCP government said in a news release. The beds are funded by $100 million in the 2022 budget.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta had 173 adult general ICU beds, but had to drastically ramp up critical care spaces to meet surging demand as multiple waves of COVID-19 hit.

The lion’s share of the money is to go toward hiring staff for the beds and for planning how to redeploy health workers when ICU demand is slow.

The province did not say how many staffing positions would be included as part of the increase in capacity.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, AHS has been able to quickly increase hospital and ICU capacity to meet demand,” said Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services. “This is a testament to our incredible health-care workers and a system that is nimble, fluid, and able to evolve to meet the challenge of an ever-changing virus.

“These additional beds and staffing resources will help us continue to provide the excellent and timely care that all Albertans deserve.”

The government said the location details of the new ICU beds are still being developed but they’ll be “in all AHS zones across the province.” They’re expected to be in place in “the coming months.”

“One of my top priorities as minister of health is to build capacity in Alberta’s health system,” Jason Copping said.

“While AHS was able to add surge capacity when needed during the pandemic, this is not a sustainable or prudent way to plan for the future. Adding up to 50 ICU beds this year alone, plus other ongoing efforts, will give Albertans better access to the health care they need.”

The Opposition stressed there’s a staffing shortage and the UCP is mismanaging health care.

“Alberta hospitals can’t staff the beds they already have,” NDP health critic David Shepherd said. “There are 25 communities in Alberta where there are hospital beds closed and services cut right now due the UCP’s health-care staffing crisis.

“The UCP went to war with doctors, nurses, and front-line health-care workers in the midst of a global pandemic. Families in Lethbridge and southern Alberta have been hit hard, and more than 40,000 people in Lethbridge have no access to a family doctor. A strong primary care system is an important factor in reducing the demand for acute and intensive care beds.

“Any announcement or plan by the UCP to increase staffing in health care is incompatible with their ongoing layoff of 11,000 front-line health-care workers,” Shepherd said.

A review of Alberta’s response to the pandemic recommended 21 capacity-building actions, with surgical recovery and ICU and acute care baseline capacity as the immediate priorities.

The Sustainability and Resiliency Action Plan’s recommendations touch on workforce; acute, critical care and surgery; primary and community care; governance and decision-making; public health; and modelling.

