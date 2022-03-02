Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged after thousands stolen from victims on dates

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 12:12 pm
Jackson Luu, 20. View image in full screen
Jackson Luu, 20. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they believe there may be more victims after a man was charged following the reported theft of money from victims targeted online.

Investigators said a man targeted victims using online social media chat groups and online dating platforms, such as Grindr.

He would meet his victims in person and make his way to where they lived, police alleged.

“The man would ask to use the victims’ cellular device to make an alleged phone call, but would use the opportunity to send electronic money transfers from the victims’ phones to himself,” police allege.

Investigators also said the man allegedly used their credit cards to make purchases.

Read more: Toronto police charge 6 men in global investigation into child sex abuse material

Story continues below advertisement

The supposed thefts occurred from Nov. 19, 2021 to Feb. 23, 2022, police said.

Trending Stories

Police said investigators believe the suspect stole around $13,000 between all of the victims.

Jackson Luu, a 20-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested.

Luu faces several charges, including, attempted theft, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000 and unauthorized use of credit card data.

Jackson Luu, 20. View image in full screen
Jackson Luu, 20. Provided / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTheft tagOnline Dating tagtheft charges tagOnline dating apps tagToronto theft investigation tagJackson Luu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers