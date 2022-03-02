Toronto man charged after thousands stolen from victims on dates

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they believe there may be more victims after a man was charged following the reported theft of money from victims targeted online.

Investigators said a man targeted victims using online social media chat groups and online dating platforms, such as Grindr.

He would meet his victims in person and make his way to where they lived, police alleged.

“The man would ask to use the victims’ cellular device to make an alleged phone call, but would use the opportunity to send electronic money transfers from the victims’ phones to himself,” police allege.

Investigators also said the man allegedly used their credit cards to make purchases.

The supposed thefts occurred from Nov. 19, 2021 to Feb. 23, 2022, police said.

Police said investigators believe the suspect stole around $13,000 between all of the victims.

Jackson Luu, a 20-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested.

Luu faces several charges, including, attempted theft, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000 and unauthorized use of credit card data.

View image in full screen Jackson Luu, 20. Provided / Toronto Police