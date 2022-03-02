Menu

Crime

Ottawa man charged after vehicle stolen from Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 11:49 am
Peterborough police arrested a man in connection to a vehicle theft on Feb. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man in connection to a vehicle theft on Feb. 28, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Am Ottawa man is facing charges, including vehicle theft, following an incident in Peterborough on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 a.m., an off-duty officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Hwy. 115 south of County Road 10 in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of the city.

Police say the officer was able to take the driver into custody and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that morning from the area of Brock Street and George Street North. Police also determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

A 31-year-old Ottawa man was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, driving while prohibited, driving while suspended, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

