Crime

Barrie men charged after stolen vehicle crashes in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 10:35 am
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged two men after a stolen vehicle crashed on Feb. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged two men after a stolen vehicle crashed on Feb. 25, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

Two Barrie, Ont., men face multiple charges after a stolen vehicle crashed in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along Kirkfield Road in the former Eldon Township, northwest of Lindsay. Officers located a vehicle in the ditch and a driver and passenger with the vehicle.

The investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

More than 10,000 cars reported stolen in Ontario last year, more than one per hour

Cameron Parker, 20, of Barrie was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and failure to comply with a probation order.

Dalton Drury, 23, of Barrie was arrested and charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest and prosecution or obstruct justice.

Both men were released with court appearances scheduled in Lindsay — March 10 for Parker and March 24 for Drury.

