Barrie men charged after stolen vehicle crashes in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Barrie, Ont., men face multiple charges after a stolen vehicle crashed in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along Kirkfield Road in the former Eldon Township, northwest of Lindsay. Officers located a vehicle in the ditch and a driver and passenger with the vehicle.

The investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Cameron Parker, 20, of Barrie was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Dalton Drury, 23, of Barrie was arrested and charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest and prosecution or obstruct justice.

Both men were released with court appearances scheduled in Lindsay — March 10 for Parker and March 24 for Drury.