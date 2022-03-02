Menu

Crime

2 teens charged after two separate weapons incidents in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 11:00 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged two teenagers over the past two days in connection with separate weapons incidents in Kitchener.

On Wednesday morning, police said they charged a 15-year-old after an incident at a high school near University Avenue and Resurrection Drive.

Read more: Teen charged after Kitchener elementary student gets threatening messages

They say officers were called to the school a week earlier after it had been reported that a student had a knife and brass knuckles.

According to police, the officers found him and were able to arrest him after a short chase on foot.

Police say officers found two knives and one brass knuckle.

Trending Stories

The teen is facing several charges including possession of a dangerous weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Read more: Teen charged after police say he used BB pistol in Waterloo restaurant robbery

Late Tuesday afternoon, police said they had arrested a 14-year-old from Woolwich Township after it was reported that a gun had been pointed at someone in Kitchener.

Police say the incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Indian Road and Heritage Drive.

According to police, a teen was in the parking lot when a car drove past with a person inside who pointed what appeared to be a gun at them. He also allegedly threatened the victim as well.

Police say the teen was pointing an airsoft gun at the victim.

The Woolwich youth is facing several charges, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and pointing firearm.

