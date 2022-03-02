Cyclist taken to hospital after crash in east London, Ont.

London, Ont., police say a cyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a crash at roughly 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash took place at Trafalgar and Elm streets, just east of Egerton Street.
As of 9 a.m., London police said Trafalgar Street was closed between Hyla and Price streets while Elm Street was closed from Sycamore Street to Hamilton Road.
Police have not said provided any other details about the circumstances surrounding the crash or whether anyone else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
