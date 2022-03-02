Cyclist taken to hospital after crash in east London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a cyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a crash at roughly 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash took place at Trafalgar and Elm streets, just east of Egerton Street.

Read more: Oxford Street east of Adelaide Street closed after crash into hydro pole

As of 9 a.m., London police said Trafalgar Street was closed between Hyla and Price streets while Elm Street was closed from Sycamore Street to Hamilton Road.

Police have not said provided any other details about the circumstances surrounding the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

#UPDATE A cyclist has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Officers remain on scene. Trafalgar Street is closed between Hyla and Price streets, and Elm Street is Closed between Sycamore Street and Hamilton Road. Please find an alternate route. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/vur4pBbdGg — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 2, 2022

Advertisement