Traffic

Oxford Street east of Adelaide Street closed after crash into hydro pole

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2022 8:14 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say a section of Oxford Street East, east of Adelaide Street, is expected to be closed “well into the afternoon” after a crash early Wednesday.

Police say a single vehicle collided with a hydro pole just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested after car crash, ensuing fracas

Police have not yet provided any information about any injuries or the cause of the crash.

Trending Stories

The crash on Oxford Street closed in the road between Elizabeth and Gammage streets as crews worked to repair the hydro line.

Motorists in the area need to take alternate routes.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
