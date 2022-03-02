Oxford Street east of Adelaide Street closed after crash into hydro pole

London, Ont., police say a section of Oxford Street East, east of Adelaide Street, is expected to be closed “well into the afternoon” after a crash early Wednesday.
Police say a single vehicle collided with a hydro pole just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have not yet provided any information about any injuries or the cause of the crash.
The crash on Oxford Street closed in the road between Elizabeth and Gammage streets as crews worked to repair the hydro line.
Motorists in the area need to take alternate routes.
