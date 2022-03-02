N.S. mass shooting inquiry continues Wednesday with participant submissions

Send this page to someone via email

The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020 that left 22 people dead continues in Halifax on Wednesday.

According to the agenda from the Mass Casualty Commission, participants will be invited to provide input in writing and in oral submissions about any gaps in the factual record related to events outlined in the foundational documents presented.

This includes witnesses that they suggest should be heard by the commission.

On Tuesday, the inquiry detailed how the shooter’s first murders and how he managed to evade the police officers who responded to the shooting spree on the evening of April 20, 2020.

The public inquiry into the shooting spree is holding public hearings from February until the end of May. The inquiry must complete an interim report no later than May 1 and a final report by Nov. 1.

