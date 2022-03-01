Man charged in alleged road-rage incident that saw semi-truck jackknife on the QE2

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with what the RCMP believes was a road-rage incident on Highway 2 near Airdrie, Alta., on Tuesday that saw a semi-truck jackknife and go through the median dividing the highway.

“Investigation revealed that this collision was a result of a road-rage incident,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Southbound traffic on Highway 2 was disrupted for close to 90 minutes.”

According to police, the events unfolded shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 just north of Veterans Boulevard. An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that no injuries were reported.

“A semi-truck and a pickup had been driving northbound on Highway 2 when contact between the two vehicles was made,” police said. “This contact led to the semi jackknifing and both vehicles went through the median and across the southbound lanes.

“Luckily, no other vehicles were hit.”

Police said they could not yet release the name of the pickup truck driver charged in connection with the incident. The man faces one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Anyone with any information about what happened or who may have witnessed the events is asked to call the RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.