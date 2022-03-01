Man wanted in $10M mortgage fraud investigation is ‘armed and dangerous:’ Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in an investigation into alleged mortgage frauds valued at more than $10 million, Toronto police say.

Multiple mortgage frauds have been reported to police and investigators said they believe a man was working with a female broker targeting law firms in the Chinese community.

The man allegedly pretended to be a legitimate homeowner by using fraudulent identification.

The man was previously identified with the help of the media and the public, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators announced that a Canada-wide warrant was issued for 23-year-old Toronto resident Yuansen Fu.

Fu is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, fraud exceeding $5,000, and uttering forged documents.

Police said he is known to frequently visit Vancouver.

“He is believed to be armed and dangerous,” officers added.

If he’s seen, it’s advised that he’s not approached and police are contacted immediately.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Investigation into Mortgage Fraud Over Ten Million Dollars, Update, Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Yuansen Fu, 23 https://t.co/tObrwmsC2x — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 1, 2022