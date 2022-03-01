SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

As March begins, B.C.’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downwards

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 6:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Nearly 100% of surgeries postponed in early pandemic complete: B.C. health minister' Nearly 100% of surgeries postponed in early pandemic complete: B.C. health minister
Nearly 100 per cent of all surgeries postponed in B.C. during the first, second and third waves of the COVID-19 pandemic have now been completed, according to the provincial health minister.

B.C. continues to see a positive decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday.

There has been a decrease of 26 hospitalizations recorded since Monday, leaving that total at 523.

In addition, two people were discharged from an intensive care unit, bringing that total down to 83 overall.

In some good news, no new deaths were recorded in the province in the past 24 hours, so the total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 2,873.

Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction' B.C. COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction
B.C. COVID-19 numbers trending in right direction

Read more: B.C. committed to making changes to COVID-19 restrictions by spring break, if possible

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, there have been 466 new cases of the virus recorded but case numbers are no longer an accurate reflection of the pandemic in B.C. due to limited testing capacity.

There have been 348,771 cases recorded in the province since the pandemic began.

Trending Stories

As of Tuesday, 90.6 per cent (4,516,750) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3 per cent (4,300,859) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.3 per cent (4,322,900) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7 per cent (4,205,277) received their second dose and 55.7 per cent (2,584,127) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.6 per cent (4,048,659) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.2 per cent (3,942,697) received their second dose and 57.7 per cent (2,497,606) have received a third dose.

Click to play video: 'B.C supports employees returning to the workplace' B.C supports employees returning to the workplace
B.C supports employees returning to the workplace – Feb 18, 2022

These latest numbers come as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. is moving to a better place “rapidly.”

Story continues below advertisement
She said B.C. will be removing COVID-19 protections when it is safe to do so.

“We will have continued uncertainty as we move through the summer, we hopefully will be in a good place for the next few months because of the immunity that we have, and where we are, to be able to relieve some of the pressure of some of these measures that are in place,” she said.

“But we need to be prepared for immunity to wane again and for us to have new approaches and adapt depending on what we see come the fall.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagcovid-19 bc tagBc Covid Numbers tagCOVID numbers today tagCOVID numbers latest tagBC COVID numbers Tuesday tagCOVID numbers now tagTuesday COVID numbers BC tagTueseday COVID numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers