As March begins, B.C.’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downwards

B.C. continues to see a positive decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday.

There has been a decrease of 26 hospitalizations recorded since Monday, leaving that total at 523.

In addition, two people were discharged from an intensive care unit, bringing that total down to 83 overall.

In some good news, no new deaths were recorded in the province in the past 24 hours, so the total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 2,873.

In addition, there have been 466 new cases of the virus recorded but case numbers are no longer an accurate reflection of the pandemic in B.C. due to limited testing capacity.

There have been 348,771 cases recorded in the province since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 90.6 per cent (4,516,750) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3 per cent (4,300,859) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.3 per cent (4,322,900) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7 per cent (4,205,277) received their second dose and 55.7 per cent (2,584,127) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.6 per cent (4,048,659) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.2 per cent (3,942,697) received their second dose and 57.7 per cent (2,497,606) have received a third dose.

These latest numbers come as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. is moving to a better place “rapidly.”

“We will have continued uncertainty as we move through the summer, we hopefully will be in a good place for the next few months because of the immunity that we have, and where we are, to be able to relieve some of the pressure of some of these measures that are in place,” she said.

“But we need to be prepared for immunity to wane again and for us to have new approaches and adapt depending on what we see come the fall.”