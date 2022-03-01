COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 2 deaths, 4 more hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 202.

In a release, the province said a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, both in the Central Zone, have died.

Four more people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and two people have been discharged. There are now a total of 48 people in hospital — up by three since Monday — who are receiving specialized care in a designated unit, including 11 people in ICU.

The age range of those in hospital is two to 92 years old, and the median age is 62. The median length of stay in hospital is 6.5 days, the province said.

Of those in hospital, 14 (29.2 per cent) have had a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 20 (41.7 per cent) have two doses, one (2.1 per cent) is fully vaccinated and 13 (27.1 per cent) are unvaccinated.

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” the release said.

In addition to the 48 hospitalized due to COVID-19, there are another 125 people who were identified as positive upon arrival to hospital but were admitted for another reason, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care.

A further 163 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

According to the province, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 86.7 per cent have received two doses. As well, 62.4 per cent of those aged 18 and up have received a booster dose.

The province also reported another 217 lab-confirmed positive tests on Tuesday. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,463 tests the previous day.

There are 97 cases in the Central Zone, 33 in the Eastern Zone, 34 in the Northern Zone and 53 in the Western Zone. There are an estimated 2,031 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The release said there will be an increase in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 because of a change in testing protocol last week. People are now able to get a confirmatory PCR test if they get a positive rapid test result.