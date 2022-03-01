Peterborough woman charged following convenience store robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing a robbery charge after an incident early Tuesday.

Peterborough police said a robbery was reported just after midnight at a convenience store in the area of Bethune and King streets. Police learned a woman with a knife fled the store with some items. No injuries were reported.

Officers found a woman in the area matching a description given to police during a verbal altercation with a male.

A 20-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested without incident and charged with robbery with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Tuesday, police said.

