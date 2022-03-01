Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged following convenience store robbery: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 9:14 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a woman robbed a convenience store early Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing a robbery charge after an incident early Tuesday.

Peterborough police said a robbery was reported just after midnight at a convenience store in the area of Bethune and King streets. Police learned a woman with a knife fled the store with some items. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Peterborough convenience store robbed three times in 9 days: police

Officers found a woman in the area matching a description given to police during a verbal altercation with a male.

Trending Stories

A 20-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested without incident and charged with robbery with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Tuesday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Arrests made in beer store robbery that led to killing of 19-year-old employee' Arrests made in beer store robbery that led to killing of 19-year-old employee
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagKing Street tagPeterborough robbery tagbethune street tagKing street robbery tagrobbery with weapon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers