N.S. mass shooting inquiry to look at how 911 calls are dispatched, received

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives in April 2020 continues on Tuesday.

According to the schedule from the Mass Casualty Commission, there will be a technical presentation on how 911 calls are dispatched and received in Nova Scotia. It will include Darryl Macdonald, commander of PEI Operational Communications Centre.

The commission counsel is also expected to present foundational documents on first responders in Portapique, where the killing spree began, and on containment points in and around the area.

One of the most important questions about the murders – a question many people hope the inquiry will answer – is whether the RCMP could have done anything to stop it sooner.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, a number of details were brought to light that poked holes in the Nova Scotia RCMP’s version of what exactly transpired during April 18 and 19, 2020.

According to multiple eyewitness statements and transcripts of 911 calls, police knew the identity of the killer — and that he was driving a replica police car — early on, but didn’t tell the public at the time.

As well, at one point, three RCMP officers were a little more than a football field away from the gunman and didn’t engage.

The public inquiry into the shooting spree is holding public hearings from February until the end of May.

The inquiry must complete an interim report no later than May 1 and a final report by Nov. 1.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is encouraged to use the following resources:

Mental Health & Addictions Provincial Crisis Line: 1-888-429-8167

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868

Emergency: 911

— with files from Brian Hill