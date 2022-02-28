Menu

Crime

Man shoots and kills his 3 children, 1 other person, himself at California church

By Kathleen Ronayne and Christopher Weber The Associated Press
Posted February 28, 2022 10:03 pm
Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). View image in full screen
A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. He didn’t know their genders.

The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

A church employee heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassman said. The shooting occurred in the main sanctuary area, he said.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, Grassman said.

Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were at the church or if there were any services or activities at the time of the shooting.

Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio contributed from Los Angeles.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
