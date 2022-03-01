SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Winnipeg’s Polish community stands up for ‘brothers and sisters’ in Ukraine

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 1:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada promises further resources for Ukraine' Canada promises further resources for Ukraine
Canada is ramping up assistance for Ukraine. Ottawa correspondent Abigail Bimman discusses the latest on Ottawa’s response to the Russian invasion.

The deep history between the nations of Ukraine and Poland is on full display in Manitoba as the situation overseas intensifies.

“Those are our brothers and sisters over there. We should help them as much as we can,” said Jan Bragin, the Polish Association ‘Sokul’ of St. Boniface’s president.

Click to play video: 'Polish community reacts to Russia invasion' Polish community reacts to Russia invasion
Polish community reacts to Russia invasion

The Manitoba Polish Congress is helping lead the charge when it comes to providing support for Ukrainians overseas and in Canada.

“People are phoning very concerned, very upset and really not knowing where to turn,” said president Jolanta Gronowski.

Read more: Foreign Minister Melanie Joly headed to Poland-Ukraine border on Tuesday

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine hits too close to home for Bragin, as he looks back upon his country being invaded by Joseph Stalin’s Soviet regime during the Second World War.

Jan Bragin reflects upon the similarities of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Poland to what is currently unfolding in Ukraine. View image in full screen
Jan Bragin reflects upon the similarities of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Poland to what is currently unfolding in Ukraine. Marek Tkach / Global News

“What’s happening now to Ukraine, I remember that happened to Poland,” he said.

Read more: Nearly 120,000 people have fled Ukraine amid Russian invasion

“The last of the Polish patriots, the soldiers were killed by the regime of Stalin. And I do worry that can happen to Ukraine after Ukraine loses the war.”

Bragin and his family immigrated from Ukraine to Poland in 1946 in the midst of a Russian invasion.

A destroyed Russian military vehicle is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on Feb. 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) View image in full screen
A destroyed Russian military vehicle is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on Feb. 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images). Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

Current events now feel painfully familiar.

“When I see Putin, he’s another Stalin. He can do the same to the Ukrainian patriots,” Bragin said.

The Polish congress of Manitoba, led by Gronowski, is working around the clock to support and educate Ukrainian Manitobans with family members fleeing Ukraine en route to Poland.

Russia Ukraine War View image in full screen
People walk by a damaged vehicle and an armoured car at a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky / AP

“The Polish government has announced and we were told that they will accept anyone crossing the border with or without documentation to ensure that they are safe.”

Through communication with fellow Polish congress members across Canada, long-term fundraising efforts are in the works.

“Whether it’s for feet on the ground or temporary housing and shelters that are needed for the refugees, but also what is needed for the people that are still back in the Ukraine and are not going to go anywhere,” said Gronowski.

That focus will remain strong for thousands of Polish Canadians in the weeks to come.

Click to play video: 'Bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada' Bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
Bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
