Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man transported to hospital in ‘life-threatening condition’ after shooting in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 6:57 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A man has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.

Read more: Toronto man sentenced to 5-year prison term for April 2020 shooting of 15-year-old boy

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” was located.

Trending Stories

Toronto Paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers are urging the public to “use caution on the area.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagShooting tagToronto shooting tagTPS tagkingston road tagShooting Toronto tagMorningside Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers