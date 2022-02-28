Man transported to hospital in ‘life-threatening condition’ after shooting in Toronto

A man has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.
Police said a victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” was located.
Trending Stories
Toronto Paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Officers are urging the public to “use caution on the area.”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments