Man transported to hospital in ‘life-threatening condition’ after shooting in Toronto

A man has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.

SHOOTING:

Morningside Ave & Kingston Rd

– reports that someone has been shot

– police responding

– unknown injuries

– use caution in the area

– will update#GO385565

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 28, 2022

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Morningside Ave & Kingston Rd

– police o/s

– officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

– @TorontoMedics o/s – officers advised injuries appear life threatening

– medics transported patient via emergency run to hospital#GO385565

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 28, 2022

Police said a victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” was located.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News a man in his 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers are urging the public to “use caution on the area.”