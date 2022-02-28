Canada will send Ukraine anti-tank weapons, upgraded ammo: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will send anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to support Ukraine‘s fight against the violent and unprovoked invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Monday, adding the federal government also plans to prohibit all imports of Russian crude oil — a commodity he said has enriched Putin and the Russian oligarchs surrounding him.

Canada previously sent $7.8 million worth of lethal aid to Ukraine but has been pressed over whether the government would do more amid the bloody Russian push into the country.

“Yesterday, we announced that we would be sending new shipments of military supplies, including body armour, helmets, gas masks, and night-vision goggles,” said Trudeau, calling the Ukrainian fighting “heroic.”

“Today, we are announcing that we will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition.”

Defence Minister Anita Anand said those anti-tank weapons systems will be 125 Carl-Gustaf launchers, taken from the Canadian military’s inventory.

The manufacturer states that the anti-tank launchers can be used against armoured tanks and against enemies in buildings, as well as close contact.

Trudeau said the government also plans to ban the import of Russian crude oil, which made up just 2.6 per cent of Canada’s imports in 2019, according to Statistics Canada.

He said he has asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to review the presence of Russia Today on Canadian airwaves, ss broadcasters begin removing it voluntarily.

Russia Today is a state-controlled platform that registered as a “foreign agent” in the United States in 2017 and has faced longstanding criticisms for airing propaganda and misinformation in support of Putin.

Rae condemns Russia for nuclear threat, says it must not deter West from supporting Ukraine

Earlier in the day, the federal government announced that Canadian financial institutions will be barred from transactions with the Russian central bank with the aim of cutting of Putin’s “war chest.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that also includes the Bank of Canada, which will not be allowed to have any transactions with the Russian central bank.

The Russian ruble dropped 30 per cent against the U.S. dollar on Monday after a weekend that saw Western countries announce several rounds of coordinated economic sanctions aimed at punishing Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

Freeland billed the moment before the West right now as akin to the battles of World War Two that were fought on the battlefields of Europe and in the air above the United Kingdom.

“This is one of those times and one of those places where freedom confronts tyranny,” she said.

“Dictators, including the Kremlin’s tyrant, often fail to understand democracies … Our very openness to debate and dispute means once we are agreed on a course of action, we are strong and we are united.”

To the oligarchs who continue to support Putin, Freeland was blunt: “We warned you.”

More to come.