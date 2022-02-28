Man dead after interaction with police in Niagara Falls: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Niagara Falls.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says an interaction involving Niagara Parks Police resulted in a death on scene near Hiram Street and River Road just after 2 p.m.
Police closed off access to several roadways in the city for several hours, including the Rainbow Bridge and Niagara Parkway between Hiram Street and Clifton Hill.
Traffic along the Rainbow Bridge has since resumed.
More to come.
