Crime

Man dead after interaction with police in Niagara Falls: SIU

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 4:33 pm
The Special Investigations Unit is checking out an incident in Niagara Falls in which a person died following an interaction with Niagara Parks Police on Feb. 28. 2021. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit is checking out an incident in Niagara Falls in which a person died following an interaction with Niagara Parks Police on Feb. 28. 2021. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Niagara Falls.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says an interaction involving Niagara Parks Police resulted in a death on scene near Hiram Street and River Road just after 2 p.m.

Read more: Police investigating more screen slashing incidents at Burlington, Waterloo cinemas

Police closed off access to several roadways in the city for several hours, including the Rainbow Bridge and Niagara Parkway between Hiram Street and Clifton Hill.

Traffic along the Rainbow Bridge has since resumed.

More to come.

