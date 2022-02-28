London firm unveils $150K commitment to foundation aimed at supporting Black youth

Send this page to someone via email

London-based digital solutions firm Northern Commerce has announced a $150,000 funding commitment to a Toronto foundation aimed at supporting Black youth interested in the arts.

Northern Commerce says the Lead to Change Foundation has been presented with an initial $40,000 donation from the firm to be put toward educational resources and support facilities.

As well, the foundation will also see Northern staff members offer pro-bono teaching workshops to youth, while Lead to Change will provide educational sessions for Northern’s workers. The firm, founded in 2015, employs roughly 190 people.

On its website, Lead to Change describes itself as a “community hub” aimed at helping Black youth “learn, grow and succeed through the power of transformative arts and wellness programming.”

In a statement, Carl Blackman, Lead to Change’s executive director, said the partnership would help further the foundation’s mission to “provide a safe space where youth can explore the creative arts with access to industry-standard equipment and mentorship programs, including print, design, photo, video, podcast and audio recording studios.”

Michael DeLorenzi, president of Northern Commerce, said in a statement that minorities continue to see inequitable and unequal educational experiences.

“Being able to provide the black youth in our community with similar experiences and resources that I had access to as a youth is extremely important to me,” he said.

More information about Lead to Change can be found on its website.