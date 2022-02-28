Menu

Canada

Rangers support Ontario First Nation battling COVID outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2022 2:54 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A group of Canadian Rangers will be helping an Ontario First Nation as it battles a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadian Armed Forces say about eight rangers will be providing food, water and care packages to Kasabonika Lake First Nation, located roughly 450 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ont.

They say the rangers will also help with transportation and distributing COVID-19 information in the community.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 849 people in hospital, 279 in intensive care

The support will be in place until March 10, but can be extended upon request.

In a tweet, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the rangers were “activated” after a request for assistance from the Ontario government.

Nishnawbe Aski-Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox says the Kasabonika Lake First Nation has recently lost three members to COVID-19.

Data from the Sioux Lookout First Nation Health Authority shows there were 138 active cases of COVID-19 in Kasabonika Lake First Nation as of Friday.

Click to play video: 'Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border' Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border
Some COVID-19 travel measures being eased at border
