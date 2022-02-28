Rangers support Ontario First Nation battling COVID outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Canadian Rangers will be helping an Ontario First Nation as it battles a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadian Armed Forces say about eight rangers will be providing food, water and care packages to Kasabonika Lake First Nation, located roughly 450 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ont.

They say the rangers will also help with transportation and distributing COVID-19 information in the community.

The support will be in place until March 10, but can be extended upon request.

In a tweet, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the rangers were “activated” after a request for assistance from the Ontario government.

Nishnawbe Aski-Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox says the Kasabonika Lake First Nation has recently lost three members to COVID-19.

Data from the Sioux Lookout First Nation Health Authority shows there were 138 active cases of COVID-19 in Kasabonika Lake First Nation as of Friday.

