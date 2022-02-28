$10,000 worth of cocaine confiscated from Winnipeg home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they seized roughly $10,000 worth of cocaine from a home on Inkster Boulevard Sunday night.

Officers say they began investigating a 21-year-old man linked to drug trafficking this month.

After acquiring a search warrant, members of the guns and gangs unit combed through his place. With assistance from the tactical support team, police say they found 4.8 ounces of cocaine along with body armour.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody but has since been released on a notice to appear.

