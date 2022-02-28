Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

$10,000 worth of cocaine confiscated from Winnipeg home: police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 3:17 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police say they seized roughly $10,000 worth of cocaine from a home on Inkster Boulevard Sunday night.

Officers say they began investigating a 21-year-old man linked to drug trafficking this month.

Read more: $33K of cocaine seized during arrest, Winnipeg police say

After acquiring a search warrant, members of the guns and gangs unit combed through his place. With assistance from the tactical support team, police say they found 4.8 ounces of cocaine along with body armour.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody but has since been released on a notice to appear.

Police evict Truckers from Downtown Winnipeg
Police evict Truckers from Downtown Winnipeg
