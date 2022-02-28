Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday morning stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 2:43 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of Jorden James Bateman.

Bateman, 22, was found by police in critical condition after an assault at a Toronto Street home just before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Read more: Early-morning violence in Winnipeg leads to one death, one hospitalization

Later that day, they arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Dakota Cree Chaske, who now faces second-degree murder charges.

Police said Chaske and Bateman knew each other, and that the incident was an argument that turned into a stabbing and ultimately a homicide.

Police investigating Furby Street homicide, Winnipeg’s fifth of 2022 – Feb 4, 2022

 

