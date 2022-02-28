Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saturday morning stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of Jorden James Bateman.

Bateman, 22, was found by police in critical condition after an assault at a Toronto Street home just before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Later that day, they arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Dakota Cree Chaske, who now faces second-degree murder charges.

Police said Chaske and Bateman knew each other, and that the incident was an argument that turned into a stabbing and ultimately a homicide.

