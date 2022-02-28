Menu

Crime

Hundreds of charges laid in child sex abuse investigation, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 1:22 pm
Thirty-seven-year-old Martin “Mark” Wettlaufer and 42-year-old Kathleen Wardlaw, both Toronto residents, were arrested and charged with "hundreds of offences" in relation to 41 victims, police said. . View image in full screen
Thirty-seven-year-old Martin “Mark” Wettlaufer and 42-year-old Kathleen Wardlaw, both Toronto residents, were arrested and charged with "hundreds of offences" in relation to 41 victims, police said. . Handout / Toronto Police

Hundreds of charges have been laid in a child sexual abuse investigation involving alleged incidents over the past 17 years, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Monday, police said an investigation into a man and a woman was launched in January 2020.

“The nature and scope of the allegations led to a joint investigation with members from the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Child Exploitation Section, and 55 Division,” the statement said.

Police allege that over the course of 17 years, the pair committed sexual and physical assaults against men, women, and children.

Many of the assaults were recorded and uploaded to the internet, police said.

Police allege the incidents happened in the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue, as well as Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road.

Thirty-seven-year-old Martin “Mark” Wettlaufer and 42-year-old Kathleen Wardlaw, both Toronto residents, were arrested and charged with “hundreds of offences” in relation to 41 victims, police said.

“Police have a number of unidentified victims and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7521.

