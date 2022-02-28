Quebec reports less than 10 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations also dip

Send this page to someone via email

The deaths of seven more Quebecers were reported Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The province’s pandemic-related hospitalizations totalled 1,446, representing a decrease of 10 from the previous day. This includes 94 intensive care unit cases, a drop of four.

Officials say 59 patients were admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period, while 69 were discharged.

Quebec’s daily novel coronavirus case count stood at 845, though this only takes into account PCR testing, which is limited to high-risk groups.

On that note, 12,907 tests were administered at government-run screening sites Saturday. It is the most recent day for which that information is given.

An additional 334 rapid test results were reported in the last day by Quebecers. Of those, 253 were positive.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 8,376 doses in 24 hours. The province has given 18.4 million shots to date.

Quebec has reported 921,877 cases and 13,981 deaths over the course of the pandemic. Recoveries from the virus have topped 893,000.