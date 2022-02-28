Menu

Comments

Crime

2 suffer life-threatening injuries after crash near Mount Forest, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 9:59 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

OPP in Wellington County say four people were hurt, with two suffering life-threatening injuries, as a result of a collision near Mount Forest over the weekend.

OPP say emergency services were called to Highway 6, south of Mount Forest, on Sunday at around 5 p.m.

Read more: OPP say no injuries after gunshots at a home in Fergus, Ont.

According to police, two cars collided on the highway, with the cause remaining under investigation.

Trending Stories

Police say two of the injured people were transported by Ornge ambulance to trauma centres with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Rockwood, Ont. man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

Another two people with serious injuries were transported to local hospitals by Guelph Wellington paramedics.

