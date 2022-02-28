2 suffer life-threatening injuries after crash near Mount Forest, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Wellington County say four people were hurt, with two suffering life-threatening injuries, as a result of a collision near Mount Forest over the weekend.

OPP say emergency services were called to Highway 6, south of Mount Forest, on Sunday at around 5 p.m.

According to police, two cars collided on the highway, with the cause remaining under investigation.

Police say two of the injured people were transported by Ornge ambulance to trauma centres with life-threatening injuries.

Another two people with serious injuries were transported to local hospitals by Guelph Wellington paramedics.

