Police issue warning about a text message scam for Ontario licence plate sticker refund

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are warning residents to be aware of a scam involving a text message sent regarding an Ontario licence plate sticker refund.

Police posted a screenshot of the text scam on Twitter that was sent to them by a follower.

They said to be aware of the scam as Service Ontario does not send refunds through text messages and to not click on the link.

The message reads, “Service Ontario*: As you know we have removed licence plate stickers on all vehicles, so we are giving you back $120.00 CAD. Get a hold of it here : (link) *Data rates may apply.”

🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨

A Twitter follower sent us a screenshot of a text they received for a refund.@ServiceOntario doesn't send refunds through text

To see if you qualify for a licence plate sticker refund visit https://t.co/EbzUgROwDy . If so, they will mail it to your home. pic.twitter.com/B2BkSkAFX6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 28, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford said last week that his government was scrapping the renewal fees for licence plate stickers effective March 13.

He also said licence plate sticker fee refunds will be automatically mailed out for those with individually-owned passenger vehicles who bought them from March 2020 onwards.

To get a refund, drivers will need to make sure the address on their licence is up to date by March 7 online or by phone with ServiceOntario at 1-888-333-0049.

Any outstanding tickets or fines must be paid for before receiving a refund.

Ontarians can expect to get a refund by the end of April via a cheque in the mail, Ford said.

Renewing a licence plate sticker would cost drivers $120 for the year in southern Ontario for passenger vehicles. For those in northern Ontario, it would cost $60 for a year.