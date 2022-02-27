Bell, Rogers to remove Russian state media outlet RT, heritage minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Bell and Rogers will allegedly be removing Russian state media outlet RT from their networks with Rogers broadcasting the Ukrainian flag in its place, according to Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

Rogers said on Twitter that Russia Today will “no longer be available” on their channel lineup effective Monday. Bell has already removed the outlet, according to Rodriguez.

“I commend Bell for removing RT,” Rodriguez tweeted Sunday evening.

“RT is the propaganda arm of Putin’s regime that spreads disinformation. It has no place here.”

RT’s removal comes after the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said earlier Sunday that RT and Sputnik — another Russian state-owned media outlet — will both be banned in the EU for spreading disinformation.

Canada has joined a number of other western allies in placing sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, including personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin. Canada also announced Sunday that it would close its air space to Russian aircraft.