More than 50 cm of snow possible on Coquihalla Highway by Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.
Ten to 20 centimetres of snow is expected Sunday afternoon with an additional 10 to 20 centimetres by Monday morning.
Trending Stories
Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway
Environment Canada added that warmer air is forecast to push the freezing level higher and the snow will start to change to rain.
Drivers should expect slippery conditions and should drive carefully with winter tires.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments