Weather

More than 50 cm of snow possible on Coquihalla Highway by Monday

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 3:31 pm
Drive BC posted this photo of crews paving the Coquihalla. View image in full screen
Drive BC posted this photo of crews paving the Coquihalla. Courtesy: Drive BC Twitter

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

Ten to 20 centimetres of snow is expected Sunday afternoon with an additional 10 to 20 centimetres by Monday morning.

Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway
Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

Environment Canada added that warmer air is forecast to push the freezing level higher and the snow will start to change to rain.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Interior highways

Drivers should expect slippery conditions and should drive carefully with winter tires.

