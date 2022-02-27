More than 50 cm of snow possible on Coquihalla Highway by Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement Sunday for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

#BCHwy5 – Expect heavy snowfall starting this afternoon on the #Coquihalla into tomorrow. Please remember to reduce speed, drive to conditions, and ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for adverse weather.

Details: https://t.co/15kPGvmb1V pic.twitter.com/VzDpp3cqRG — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 27, 2022

Ten to 20 centimetres of snow is expected Sunday afternoon with an additional 10 to 20 centimetres by Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

Environment Canada added that warmer air is forecast to push the freezing level higher and the snow will start to change to rain.

Drivers should expect slippery conditions and should drive carefully with winter tires.