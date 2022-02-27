Menu

Traffic

32-year-old man killed in vehicle accident, Highway 3 closed west of Keremeos, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 2:24 pm
A file photo of a RCMP vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
A section of Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos, B.C. was closed on Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 after a motor vehicle accident that left a 32-year-old man dead, and another passenger injured. Global News

The Mounties are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that killed a 32-year-old man on Highway 3 west of Keremeos, B.C. on Sunday morning.

A 38-year-old passenger also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital, police said in a news release.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. on a section of Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos, two communities east of Princeton in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Officers arrived to find the driver dead, ejected from the vehicle, and the cause of the collision is still unknown.

Highway 3 has been closed in both directions between Colonial and Ashnola roads as BC Highway Patrol officers, a collision analyst and reconstructionist complete their work.

Updates on the status of the highway are available on DriveBC’s website.

