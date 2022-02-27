Menu

Canada

Kelowna, B.C.’s outdoor skating at Stuart Park comes to a close

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Stuart Park Ice Rink closes for season Tuesday morning' Stuart Park Ice Rink closes for season Tuesday morning
WATCH: Every winter, Canadians lace up their skates, grab their hockey stick, or training bars and head out on the ice to make those Canadiana memories. Kelowna's Stuart Park Ice Rink has facilitated those memories for another year but, as the weather warms it's time to hang up your skates for another year. Sydney Morton spoke with skaters on one of the last days on the ice.

It’s time to take the final few laps around the Stuart Park ice rink this weekend as outdoor skating at the park will be ending Tuesday morning.

Steve Fagan, arenas and stadiums supervisor, says he is sad to see the rink close down.

Read more: Kelowna’s free outdoor ice rink returns Dec. 1

“We enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces on the rink this season and as always, we’re excited to bring it back next winter.”

Skate rentals will remain available on site until Monday.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan skaters have grand hopes and resolutions for new year' Okanagan skaters have grand hopes and resolutions for new year
Okanagan skaters have grand hopes and resolutions for new year – Jan 2, 2022

Indoor public skating also wraps up for the season today at the Capital News Centre, but public skate times remain available at Memorial and Rutland arenas.

For more information about public skating times, visit here.

Click to play video: 'Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna' Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna
Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna – Feb 20, 2021
