Kelowna, B.C.’s outdoor skating at Stuart Park comes to a close

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s time to take the final few laps around the Stuart Park ice rink this weekend as outdoor skating at the park will be ending Tuesday morning.

Steve Fagan, arenas and stadiums supervisor, says he is sad to see the rink close down.

“We enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces on the rink this season and as always, we’re excited to bring it back next winter.”

Skate rentals will remain available on site until Monday.

1:20 Okanagan skaters have grand hopes and resolutions for new year Okanagan skaters have grand hopes and resolutions for new year – Jan 2, 2022

Indoor public skating also wraps up for the season today at the Capital News Centre, but public skate times remain available at Memorial and Rutland arenas.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about public skating times, visit here.

2:24 Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna – Feb 20, 2021