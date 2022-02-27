Kelowna, B.C.’s outdoor skating at Stuart Park comes to a close

It’s time to take the final few laps around the Stuart Park ice rink this weekend as outdoor skating at the park will be ending Tuesday morning.
Steve Fagan, arenas and stadiums supervisor, says he is sad to see the rink close down.
“We enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces on the rink this season and as always, we’re excited to bring it back next winter.”
Skate rentals will remain available on site until Monday.
Indoor public skating also wraps up for the season today at the Capital News Centre, but public skate times remain available at Memorial and Rutland arenas.
For more information about public skating times, visit here.
