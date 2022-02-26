SaskPower invests $2 million for program to install electric vehicle charging stations

Send this page to someone via email

Owners of electric vehicles will be relieved to know that they will be able to stop along major Saskatchewan highways to charge their vehicles.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, SaskPower announced they will fund the SaskPower Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. Businesses and organizations will be able to install approximately 20 EV fast charging stations. This is set to begin immediately.

Read more: Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed in Leduc

“Though there are still a relatively small number of EVs on Saskatchewan roads, it’s expected that this market will grow,” stated Troy King, acting President and CEO at SaskPower. “It’s important to prepare for a future where more customers drive electric vehicles and expect the infrastructure to be in place to do so.”

Businesses and organizations can start submitting applications to SaskPower to build the fast charging infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

“The focus will be along the most travelled highway corridors where EV fast charging stations are lacking such as Highway 11 and Highway 16, as well as some secondary highways that connect major centres in the province,” according to a media release. “Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact SaskPower to schedule a pre-application meeting.”

SaskPower stated the individual businesses or organizations will contribute a portion of the funding towards their charging station and will be responsible for its construction and subsequent operation.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the SaskPower website.

0:40 Surrey getting new electric vehicle charging station network Surrey getting new electric vehicle charging station network – Jan 19, 2021