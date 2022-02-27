‘The world is watching’: Lethbridge community bands together for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 Lethbridge community members came together on Saturday to rally in solidarity with Ukraine. It’s the fourth day since war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

The crowd could be heard from Lethbridge city hall chanting “stop the war,” “support Ukraine,” and singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Event organizer for the Rally in Solidarity with Ukraine in Lethbridge, Misha Pereversa, immigrated to Canada 10 years ago and has family in Russian attack zones in central Ukraine.

He decided to plan the event shortly after his wife received an alarming call on Wednesday night from family informing them that the war broke out. Pereversa said their family is currently sitting in their basement for safety.

“It’s terrible. I just can’t imagine any of you sitting in a basement and thinking that maybe some bomb will fly into your house,” said Pereversa.

Devon Hargreaves, co-organizer, said Canada is home to the third-highest population of Ukrainians outside of Ukraine. More than one hundred of those living in Lethbridge added Pereversa.

“The rest of the world is watching,” said Hargreaves.

Tom Frankish, a rally goer, said he has friends in Ukraine and Russia fighting against the war.

Most of his friends in Ukraine have been conscripted except for one who is underage. Frandkishs’ friends in Russia were arrested and injured by Russian police at an anti-war protest in Russia.

"It's hard to sit here on the other side of the world while your friends are in harm's way," said Frankish.

Slava Vorobiov, anoteher rally attendee, immigrated to Canada three years ago and most of his family remains in Ukraine.

Vorobiov told Global News his mother is in Kyiv on the 16th floor of an apartment in the Ukraine capital and is concerned for her ability to seek refuge.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom," said Vorobiov.

“It’s not about territory. It’s not about culture so much. It’s more about freedom. The basic freedoms that many people in the west take for granted. I’m absolutely grateful — It’s fantastic to have all these people gather here in the City of Lethbridge.”

Pereversa added he hopes this rally attracts attention to what is happening in Ukraine and for the Canadian government to help assist the country as much as they can.

“We have to stop shootings, we have to stop bombings right now. This is what we want right now,” said Pereversa. “Just pray for Ukraine. Help us please.”

To avoid a $30 service fee for every donation made to the National Bank of Ukraine Special Account, organizers have set up a secured bank account via e-transfer for Albertans to donate with proceeds then to be wire transferred as a lump sum to the special account that supports the Ukraine Armed Forces.

