Investigations

OPP investigates sudden death of Winnipeg Man on Highway 71

By Ross Levitan Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 5:02 pm
Ontario Police responded to a person in distress call on Highway 17 near Sioux Narrows. View image in full screen
Ontario Police responded to a person in distress call on Highway 17 near Sioux Narrows. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police in Ontario are investigating the sudden death of a Winnipeg man on Highway 71, just north of Sioux Narrows.

The Ontario Provincial Police says emergency services were sent to the scene for a report of a person in distress Tuesday, shortly before 11:00 a.m.

That person was later pronounced deceased. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The OPP have identified him as 26-year-old Jesse Nagam.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. Police added there is no threat to public safety.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

