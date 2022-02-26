OPP investigates sudden death of Winnipeg Man on Highway 71

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ontario are investigating the sudden death of a Winnipeg man on Highway 71, just north of Sioux Narrows.

The Ontario Provincial Police says emergency services were sent to the scene for a report of a person in distress Tuesday, shortly before 11:00 a.m.

That person was later pronounced deceased. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The OPP have identified him as 26-year-old Jesse Nagam.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. Police added there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

