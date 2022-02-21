Yellowhead RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision that killed 2

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men are dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer on Highway 16.

The crash took place on Friday west of Newdale, Man., in the Regional Municipality of Yellowhead at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The initial RCMP investigation has determined the pickup truck was travelling west on Highway 16 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the eastbound semi-trailer.

Both vehicles caught fire and were fully engulfed in flames.

The two occupants of the pickup were a 45-year-old male from Tofield, Alta., and a 60-year-old male from Elora, Ont. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The 53-year-old male driver of the semi-trailer, from Melfort, Sask., received minor physical injuries and was treated on scene.

Blizzard conditions are believed to be a factor in the collision.

Yellowhead RCMP, along with an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, are continuing to investigate.

1:59 Condolences pour in for Manitoba MLA killed in car crash Condolences pour in for Manitoba MLA killed in car crash – Dec 10, 2021