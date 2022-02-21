Yellowhead RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision that killed 2

Two men are dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer on Highway 16.
The crash took place on Friday west of Newdale, Man., in the Regional Municipality of Yellowhead at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The initial RCMP investigation has determined the pickup truck was travelling west on Highway 16 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the eastbound semi-trailer.
Both vehicles caught fire and were fully engulfed in flames.
The two occupants of the pickup were a 45-year-old male from Tofield, Alta., and a 60-year-old male from Elora, Ont. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 53-year-old male driver of the semi-trailer, from Melfort, Sask., received minor physical injuries and was treated on scene.
Blizzard conditions are believed to be a factor in the collision.
Yellowhead RCMP, along with an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, are continuing to investigate.
