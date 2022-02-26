Quebec reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, another drop in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 14 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday and a drop in hospitalizations by 53.

There are currently 100 people being treated in the intensive care unit, a drop of five from Friday.

Health authorities are reporting 709 active outbreaks across the province.

Over 16,985 PCR tests were administered in the last 24 hours and 1,175 came back positive, which amounts to a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent.

The new deaths bring the provincial death toll to 13,969 since the start of the pandemic.

This comes as Quebec gets ready to lift its work-from-home order this week and pandemic measures continue to ease across the province and country.