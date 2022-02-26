SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, another drop in hospitalizations

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec politicians condemn ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine invasion' Quebec politicians condemn ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine invasion
WATCH: Quebec politicians condemn ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine invasion

Quebec is reporting 14 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday and a drop in hospitalizations by 53.

There are currently 100 people being treated in the intensive care unit, a drop of five from Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities are reporting 709 active outbreaks across the province.

READ MORE: Quebec directs SAQ to remove Russian products from shelves over country’s invasion of Ukraine

Over 16,985 PCR tests were administered in the last 24 hours and 1,175 came back positive, which amounts to a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent.

The new deaths bring the provincial death toll to 13,969 since the start of the pandemic.

This comes as Quebec gets ready to lift its work-from-home order this week and pandemic measures continue to ease across the province and country.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers