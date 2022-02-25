Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Edmontonians say family in Kyiv forced into bunkers as Russian air strikes rain down

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 9:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians say family in Kyiv forced underground as Russian air strikes rain down' Edmontonians say family in Kyiv forced underground as Russian air strikes rain down
As war rages in Ukraine, we are getting a closer look at what that means for the people living there and how family members in Alberta are coping with the dangerous situations their loved ones are in. Chris Chacon reports.

As war rages in Ukraine, Albertans are getting a closer look at what that means for the people living there and how family members in North America are coping with the dangerous situations their loved ones are in.

Anna Reva’s sister and her family fled their Kyiv home and now live in a bunker, they can’t help but listen to airstrikes targeting their city.

“I was taking to my sister just an hour and half ago, she sent me a text that a threat of an air attack as well, they ordered everybody to go hide in the bunkers,” Reva, who is from Ukraine but now lives in Edmonton, said on Friday.

Read more: Why you should say ‘Ukraine’ not ‘the Ukraine’

Reva said her sister’s family can’t go above ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is dangerous because they can hear sirens, they can hear shots, they can hear shelling, they can hear sounds of explosions,” Reva said.

Olga Renneberg is in a similar situation. Her mom is also in Kyiv and is forced to stay in a bomb shelter.

“Right now she is in such place with lots of other neighbours from our apartment building and surrounding buildings,” Olga Renneberg ,who is also from Ukraine but now lives in Alberta, said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ukrainians living in Edmonton voice their devastation over Russia’s military invasion' Ukrainians living in Edmonton voice their devastation over Russia’s military invasion
Ukrainians living in Edmonton voice their devastation over Russia’s military invasion

Renneberg said she fears for her moms safety, but hopes Ukrainian forces will be able to stand their ground and wants more help from the international community.

‘I’m feeling lost, I’m feeling scared, I’m feeling helpless, I want to cry but can’t because if I cry, my mom will cry. So we both need to stand strong,” Renneberg said.

Story continues below advertisement

There are many people feeling just like Renneberg and are turning to local churches such as Edmonton’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist for solace.

Read more: Albertans gather to show support for Ukraine: ‘It’s a terrible thing that’s going on’

“They’re hurting and they are coming here with that hurt because it comes to a point where its not bearable,” Father Cornell Zubritsky said.

Father Zubritsky said they’ve had to extend hours and will be offering more support.

‘We have no other choice right now to respond with the weapons we have, and that’s care, compassion, access to prayer.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: 'We have no other choice right now to respond with the weapons we have, and that's care, compassion, access to prayer."

A help Zubritsky said will likely need to stay for a while, as he believes this war and the pain it creates around the world, is far from over.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagWar tagyeg tagKyiv tagUkraine invasion tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussian air strikes tagukraine attacks tagUkrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers