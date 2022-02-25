Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sagmoen trial for assaulting B.C. peace officer starts Tuesday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 6:15 pm
Curtis Sagmoen will be in court Tuesday on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Curtis Sagmoen will be in court Tuesday on a charge of assault of a peace officer. SUBMITTED/RCMP

Curtis Sagmoen will be in court Tuesday to stand trial on a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

A representative from the B.C. Prosecution Service said the trial is currently set for four days but more time is available if required.

Click to play video: 'Curtis Sagmoen in court on assault charge' Curtis Sagmoen in court on assault charge
Curtis Sagmoen in court on assault charge

The Vernon, B.C., man is accused of assaulting a police officer in October 2020. During Sagmoen’s pretrial, his lawyer told the court the assault is alleged to have occurred after police entered a property, having already determined reasonable and probable grounds for an arrest on an allegation of breach of probation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Sagmoen is not, however, facing a breach of probation charge.

Read more: Court rejects Sagmoen appeal of 2017 assault conviction

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

Click to play video: 'Curtis Sagmoen found guilty on two charges, still released' Curtis Sagmoen found guilty on two charges, still released
Curtis Sagmoen found guilty on two charges, still released – Dec 20, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagAssault tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagCurtis Sagmoen tagBC Prosecution Service tagSex Trade Workers tagVernon Courthouse tagAssault of a Peace Officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers