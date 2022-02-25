Sagmoen trial for assaulting B.C. peace officer starts Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Sagmoen will be in court Tuesday to stand trial on a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

A representative from the B.C. Prosecution Service said the trial is currently set for four days but more time is available if required.

Curtis Sagmoen in court on assault charge

The Vernon, B.C., man is accused of assaulting a police officer in October 2020. During Sagmoen’s pretrial, his lawyer told the court the assault is alleged to have occurred after police entered a property, having already determined reasonable and probable grounds for an arrest on an allegation of breach of probation.

Sagmoen is not, however, facing a breach of probation charge.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

Sagmoen’s legal issues have generated a lot of public attention since the remains of a missing teen, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty on two charges, still released – Dec 20, 2019