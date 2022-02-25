B.C. Mounties investigating Thursday armed robbery in Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are looking for a man who entered a Lake Country, B.C., store late Thursday, threatened employees with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money and goods.

According to police, it was just before 11 p.m. when the masked man entered the store in the 9500-block of Main Street, robbed employees of cash and merchandise then fled on foot. There were two employees working at the time and neither were injured.

Officers with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services searched the area but the suspect was not found.

Police say he was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket carrying a blue duffle bag.

“Lake Country RCMP is thankful the employees were not injured in this robbery,” Const. Michael Della-Paolera, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “If anyone has any information about this incident or suspect, please call the Lake Country RCMP.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery and has dash camera footage is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net