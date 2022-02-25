Guns, drugs seized from Transcona home after border tip-off to police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A police raid on a Transcona home Tuesday led to a pair of arrests and the seizure of guns, drugs and other contraband.

Police said they were tipped off in mid-January by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) about suspicious packages being sent to a Winnipeg address.

On Tuesday, the police firearms investigations and enforcement unit found a .22 calibre rifle and a .22 calibre shotgun — both with ammunition — in the home, as well as homemade conducted energy weapons (including a cattle prod) and materials used to make conducted energy weapons.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

They also seized oxycontin and Xanax, as well as body armour and a 3D printer.

Story continues below advertisement

The two suspects, a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, are facing a long list of charges, including weapons possession, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and weapons trafficking.

1:31 Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada – Oct 26, 2021