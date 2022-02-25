Another Snow Day for some Hamilton area students

It’s a snow day at the Hamilton Public school board. All schools are closed, there’s no e-learning and the buses are cancelled.
However, at the Hamilton Catholic board, the schools are open but there are no buses running.
Halton Student Transportation is running today.
Niagara Public and Catholic school board buses are running, but there may be delays.
Hillfield Strathallen College is closed.
McMaster University and Mohawk College campuses are open.
Lyonsgate Montessori School is closed
Providence Christian School in Dundas is closed
Hamilton District Christian High School is closed but there will be remote learning
Calvin Christian Schools in Hamilton and Caledonia both closed
