Another Snow Day for some Hamilton area students

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 6:08 am
toronto snow storm blizzard winter View image in full screen
Another Snow Day around Hamilton. Doug Gamey / Global News

It’s a snow day at the Hamilton Public school board. All schools are closed, there’s no e-learning and the buses are cancelled.

However, at the Hamilton Catholic board, the schools are open but there are no buses running.

Halton Student Transportation is running today.

Niagara Public and Catholic school board buses are running, but there may be delays.

Hillfield Strathallen College is closed.

Read more: Snow advisory issued for Hamilton, Niagara Region with up to 15 cm possible by Friday

McMaster University and Mohawk College campuses are open.

Lyonsgate Montessori School is closed

Providence Christian School in Dundas is closed

Hamilton District Christian High School is closed but there will be remote learning

Calvin Christian Schools in Hamilton and Caledonia both closed

HamOnt tagHWDSB tagSnow Day tagHWCDSB tagHDSB tagdsbn tagHCDSB tagNCDSB tag

