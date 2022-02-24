Menu

Snow advisory issued for Hamilton, Niagara Region with up to 15 cm possible by Friday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 3:18 pm
A snowfall advisory is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara areas with the potential for snowfall in the amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres. View image in full screen
A snowfall advisory is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara areas with the potential for snowfall in the amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres.

Canada’s weather agency has issued a travel advisory suggesting the Hamilton and Niagara areas will likely see heavy snow Thursday night through Friday morning.

Environment Canada‘s regional statement says the snowfall, potentially 15 centimetres of total accumulation, will be large enough to make travel difficult in some locations.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the agency said in its release Thursday morning.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

The culprit is expected to be a band of lake effect snow developing over Lake Ontario on a line between Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Grimsby.

Commuters on the QEW can expect reduced visibilities at times along with the potential for quickly accumulating snowfall, according to meteorologists.

The snowfall is expected to end around Noon on Friday, making way for a mix of sun and cloud temperatures around -8 C.

 

