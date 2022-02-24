Snow advisory issued for Hamilton, Niagara Region with up to 15 cm possible by Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s weather agency has issued a travel advisory suggesting the Hamilton and Niagara areas will likely see heavy snow Thursday night through Friday morning.

Environment Canada‘s regional statement says the snowfall, potentially 15 centimetres of total accumulation, will be large enough to make travel difficult in some locations.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the agency said in its release Thursday morning.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

The culprit is expected to be a band of lake effect snow developing over Lake Ontario on a line between Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Grimsby.

Commuters on the QEW can expect reduced visibilities at times along with the potential for quickly accumulating snowfall, according to meteorologists.

The snowfall is expected to end around Noon on Friday, making way for a mix of sun and cloud temperatures around -8 C.

Widespread Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for GTHA/southern ON – snow begins late Thur. night and lasts into Fri. a.m commute – amounts look to be in 5-10 cm range with blowing snow. Cold air in place/higher snow-liquid ratios means some areas could see 10+cm #onstorm pic.twitter.com/f2lQI1lvXt — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 23, 2022