Nova Scotia reports 46 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, new hospital outbreak

Nova Scotia health officials reported 46 active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, including five new admissions in the past day.

Of those hospitalized, 12 patients are in intensive care.

The age range of COVID-19 patients is zero to 96, and the median age is 67.

As stated in a press release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

13 (28.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

22 (47.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

none are partially vaccinated

11 (23.9 per cent) are unvaccinated

In addition, the province says 204 people are hospitalized in relation to the virus. This includes 134 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized care, and another 170 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

As of Wednesday, more than 86.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 62 per cent have received a booster dose.

Public Health reported another 187 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 1,826 tests were completed the day prior.

There are now an estimated 1,903 active cases in Nova Scotia.

A new outbreak was declared by Nova Scotia Health in a ward at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

As outbreaks continue in four other hospitals in the province, the NSHA has also confirmed additional cases. As stated in the release, these include:

Two additional patients in a separate ward at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have now tested positive.

Two additional patients in a ward at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

One additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; 11 patients have now tested positive.

One additional patient in a separate ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

