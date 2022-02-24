SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 46 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, new hospital outbreak

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month' Nova Scotia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month
Nova Scotia will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month, and that includes mask requirements. The province is also ending its proof of vaccination requirements for non-essential events and activities beginning Monday.

Nova Scotia health officials reported 46 active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, including five new admissions in the past day.

Of those hospitalized, 12 patients are in intensive care.

The age range of COVID-19 patients is zero to 96, and the median age is 67.

Read more: Nova Scotia in talks to let workers who refused vaccination back on the job

As stated in a press release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 13 (28.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 22 (47.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • none are partially vaccinated
  • 11 (23.9 per cent) are unvaccinated

In addition, the province says 204 people are hospitalized in relation to the virus. This includes 134 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized care, and another 170 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

As of Wednesday, more than 86.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 62 per cent have received a booster dose.

Trending Stories

Read more: Experts and disability advocate warn N.S. reopening too quickly, while others say move is ‘great’

Public Health reported another 187 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 1,826 tests were completed the day prior.

There are now an estimated 1,903 active cases in Nova Scotia.

A new outbreak was declared by Nova Scotia Health in a ward at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

As outbreaks continue in four other hospitals in the province, the NSHA has also confirmed additional cases. As stated in the release, these include:

  • Two additional patients in a separate ward at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have now tested positive.
  • Two additional patients in a ward at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.
  • One additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; 11 patients have now tested positive.
  • One additional patient in a separate ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.
