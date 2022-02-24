Menu

Crime

Woman charged after 1 dog found deceased, 2 others in poor health: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 4:32 pm
Bancroft OPP charged a woman with animal cruelty following an investigation in Carlo-Mayo Township. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP charged a woman with animal cruelty following an investigation in Carlo-Mayo Township. The Canadian Press file

Bancroft OPP say a woman faces animal cruelty charges following an investigation launched in late January.

Officers on Jan. 25 responded to an animal complaint on Haryett Road in Carlo-Mayo Township, about 35 km northeast of Bancroft.

Read more: Haliburton Highlands OPP appeal for information on shooting deaths of dog, puppy

Police located one deceased dog and two other dogs described by OPP as being “in poor health.”

The two dogs were transported to a veterinarian for further treatment, police said.

On Thursday, police said their investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Shelby Martin, 18, of Carlo-Mayo Township, was charged with cruelty to animals causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 8.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to OPP for additional details.

— more to come

