Woman charged after 1 dog found deceased, 2 others in poor health: Bancroft OPP

Bancroft OPP say a woman faces animal cruelty charges following an investigation launched in late January.

Officers on Jan. 25 responded to an animal complaint on Haryett Road in Carlo-Mayo Township, about 35 km northeast of Bancroft.

Police located one deceased dog and two other dogs described by OPP as being “in poor health.”

The two dogs were transported to a veterinarian for further treatment, police said.

On Thursday, police said their investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Shelby Martin, 18, of Carlo-Mayo Township, was charged with cruelty to animals causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 8.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to OPP for additional details.

— more to come