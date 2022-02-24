7-year-old found safe, father in custody after alleged abduction: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have located seven-year-old Sarah Jackson and her father, Michael Gordon Jackson.

Michael was charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order on Jan. 21.

Mariecar Jackson, Sarah’s mother, had not seen her daughter in over two months.

Michael Gordon Jackson made an appearance on Live with Laura-Lynn on Rumble in early January where he told the host he was keeping his daughter because he did not want her to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

RCMP say Sarah is safe and and Michael was arrested without incident and he remains in police custody.

The RCMP will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

