Crime

7-year-old found safe, father in custody after alleged abduction: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 4:32 pm
Michael Gordon Jackson View image in full screen
Michael Gordon Jackson was arrested without incident and he remains in police custody. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP have located seven-year-old Sarah Jackson and her father, Michael Gordon Jackson.

Michael was charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order on Jan. 21.

Read more: Regina mother makes tearful plea for return of daughter missing for 2 months

Mariecar Jackson, Sarah’s mother, had not seen her daughter in over two months.

Michael Gordon Jackson made an appearance on Live with Laura-Lynn on Rumble in early January where he told the host he was keeping his daughter because he did not want her to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending Stories

RCMP say Sarah is safe and and Michael was arrested without incident and he remains in police custody.

The RCMP will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Regina mother appeals for missing daughter’s safe return' Regina mother appeals for missing daughter’s safe return
Regina mother appeals for missing daughter’s safe return – Jan 26, 2022

 

