Queen’s pledges $750K to help city of Kingston with community safety

The city of Kingston will have more funds to work with when policing the city’s university district.

Queen’s University has committed an additional $750,000 in funding to the city to help support community safety. The funds will be distributed in $150,000 yearly lump sums.

“The university felt that a financial contribution to the city was an appropriate way to acknowledge and address some of the additional pressures placed on our municipal services throughout the year,” said Patrick Deane, principal and vice-chancellor.

“As an active and supportive member of the Kingston community, the university recognizes and appreciates the hard work of our many municipal and community partners.”

The university district has become synonymous with large, unsanctioned street parties in recent years, usually taking place on homecoming weekends, frosh and St. Patrick’s Day.

This past year, partiers flooded Aberdeen Street on consecutive weekends as part of an extended homecoming weekend.

“Our universities, and our society, are grappling with significant social issues that require working together on strategies that will lessen the burden on city and other social services,” Deane said.

“The challenges we face are complex and as members of the Kingston community, we are committed to doing the work alongside our partners required to introduce real and lasting positive change,” he added.

The announcement comes after the formation of a task force created to help address large street parties.