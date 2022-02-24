Oliver home severely damaged in fire

Send this page to someone via email

An Oliver home was destroyed by fire Wednesday night and the cause is under investigation.

The fire department arrived at the Merlot Street Fire shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday and found the garage and top floor room engulfed with flames.

2:25 Oliver Fire Department adds new truck to fleet Oliver Fire Department adds new truck to fleet – Jan 24, 2021

“Crews made quick attacks to the garage and top floor to knock the fire back and avoid further spread to the rest of the home,” the fire department said in a press release. “Crews were on scene for approximately two hours.”

Story continues below advertisement

There was extensive damage to the west portion of the home, as well as smoke and water damage to other portions.