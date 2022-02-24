Menu

Fire

Oliver home severely damaged in fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:38 am
Oliver Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on Merlot St. First arriving units found the garage and top floor room fully involved.
Oliver Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on Merlot St. First arriving units found the garage and top floor room fully involved. Courtesy: Oliver Fire Dept.

An Oliver home was destroyed by fire Wednesday night and the cause is under investigation.

The fire department arrived at the Merlot Street Fire shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday and found the garage and top floor room engulfed with flames.

“Crews made quick attacks to the garage and top floor to knock the fire back and avoid further spread to the rest of the home,” the fire department said in a press release. “Crews were on scene for approximately two hours.”

There was extensive damage to the west portion of the home, as well as smoke and water damage to other portions.

